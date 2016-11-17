Friday market close: Record close for Footsie as 7,200 passed

A weaker pound helped push the FTSE 100 to yet another all-time high, marking its seventh consecutive record close in a bumper start for new year trading.

The FTSE 100 closed 14.74 points higher to reach 7,210.05, which topped Thursday’s closing high of 7,195.31. However, it failed to breach the previous mid-session record of 7,211.96.

If it manages to reach another record close on Monday, it would be the FTSE 100’s longest record-setting streak since May 1997.

London’s top flight index received a boost from the weaker pound, which usually raises interest in the FTSE 100’s multinational stocks, as stronger foreign currencies tend to boost company earnings.

Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx, said: “Bar that initially 7,200-grazing flurry for the FTSE it’s been a painfully dull week, with investors seemingly reluctant to get on board with the all-time high-flirting indices, but content enough to let those same indices loiter just below a series of landmark levels.”

Investors were looking ahead to trading updates from the likes of Primark-owner Associated British Foods which fell 30p to 2,655p, Marks & Spencer which rose 2.9p to 333.7, Tesco which rose 0.45p to 199.5p, Sainsbury which gained 1.5p to 252p, and Morrison Supermarkets which rose 3.2p to 236.3p.

Lloyds Banking Group shares rose 1.25p to 65.9p after Barclays upgraded the stock to overweight and raised its target price to 75p from 55p. Burberry also jumped 23p to 1,473p as Exane BNP raised the price target for the luxury retailer.

