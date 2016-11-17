Friday market close: Miners help Footsie finish week on high

The FTSE 100 ended the day higher thanks to a jump in mining stocks, as investors cheered Chinese data showing a rise in commodity imports.

London’s top tier index index closed up 29.25 points at 7,258.75 points, topped by Rio Tinto up 190.5p to 3,572.5p, Antofagasta up 38.5p to 866p, Anglo American up 57p to 1,352.5p.

“A decent rebound in the latest Chinese trade data has carried over on the FTSE 100 from Thursday’s “phenomenal” Trump bump in US market,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Data showed that Chinese imports in January rose 16.7 per cent, helped by big increases in oil, iron ore, copper and aluminium as well as rubber.

Reckitt Benckiser Group shares fell 214p to 7,025p after the Durex owner confirmed plans to acquire US baby formula maker Mead Johnson for £13.2 billion.

Shares in Centrica rose 1.4p to 234p as British Gas announced that a price freeze for customers on its standard energy tariff would be extended until August.

Away from the top tier index, Greene King shares dropped 24.5p to 676.5p after reporting slowing growth in like-for-like sales, which rose 1.1 per cent in the 40 weeks to 5 February, down from 1.3 per cent in the first half of the year.

The pub company again flagged that it was facing a period of “economic uncertainty and significant cost pressures”.

Just Eat shares slipped 36p to 518.5p following news that chief executive David Buttress would be stepping down from his role.

