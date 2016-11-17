Friday market close: Footsie’s gold run of gains hits 14 days

The FTSE 100 shrugged off superstition and posted its twelfth consecutive record close as the pound shed some gains and house-building stocks pulled higher.

London’s top tier index rose 45.44 points to set a fresh closing high of 7,337.81, pushing past Thursday’s record finish of 7,292.37.

It was helped by the pound, which saw gains against the US dollar momentarily stall after the release of US retail sales and consumer sentiment figures.

Michael Hewson at CMC Markets UK, said:

“The FTSE 100 once again continues to outperform posting yet another record high, as it closes higher for the 14th day in succession, once again helped by a slightly weaker pound, but also a week of broadly strong UK economic data.”

London’s top flight index was also dragged higher by Barratt Developments which rose 18p to 516p, regaining ground after a dip on Thursday when the housebuilder reported a 6 per cent drop in total home completions in the six months to the end of December.

It helped buoy the stock prices of home improvement retailer Kingfisher up 8.8p to 353p, and house builders Persimmon up 27p to 1,997p, and Taylor Wimpey up 1.5p to 172.6p.

All Bar One and Harvester owner Mitchells & Butlers saw shares rise 4.5p to 264.7p as like-for-like sales grew 4.7 per cent in the four weeks to January 7.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Barratt Developments up 18p to 516p, ITV up 5.6p to 208.6p, Kingfisher up 8.8p to 353p, and St James’s Place up 26p to 1,085p.

