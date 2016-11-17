Friday market close: Footsie gives up early gains to end day flat

The Footsie got off to a positive start but saw its gains drift away during the session amid renewed concerns over the political situation in Spain.

The index closed up fractionally by 0.19 points at 7.523.23 after failing to make headway during the week.

Michael Hewson of CMC Markets said: “It’s not been such a positive week for UK stocks with the FTSE 250 closing the week sharply lower, while the FTSE 100 has also struggled, on the back of a string of profit warnings, from a number of high profile UK companies, with Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser both finishing a poor week on a disappointing note.”

Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) shares fall by 37p to 4,062p despite reporting rising third quarter revenues as tourists returned to Europe following last year’s terror attacks and as hurricanes battered North America. The firm said revenue per available room grew 2.3 per cent in the three months to September.

Troubled outsourcing and construction group Interserve saw its shares gain 16.8 per cent to 76.5p after winning a £227 million UK government contract, a day after issuing a profit warning that saw its shares plunge.

The five-year contract will see the company provide facilities management services for the UK government.

Parcels delivery and logistics firm DX has reported zero profits for the year to 30 June amid an “especially challenging” period for that saw it suffer under pricing pressures and higher competition. Shares rose 1.8p to 12.5p.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook