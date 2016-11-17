Friday market close: Footsie closes 2016 with new all-time peak

London’s benchmark share index closed the year on another fresh high after riding out a turbulent 12 months thanks to a boost from the Brexit-hit pound.

The FTSE 100 set a new all-time closing high, rising 22.57 points or 0.3 per cent to 7,142.83 during the short final trading session of 2016. It marked the third day running that the blue-chip barometer closed on a new high.

London has emerged as the best performer out of the major European stock markets this year, finishing 2016 more than 14 per cent higher despite Britain’s historic vote to leave the European Union on 23 June.

The pound’s fall, triggered by the Brexit decision, has proved beneficial for multinational companies listed on the Footsie as many tend to benefit from earnings in currencies – such as the US dollar – which are stronger than sterling.

Sterling slumped further against the euro in the closing session, falling 0.1 per cent to €1.16. The pound was up 0.5 per cent against the dollar at $1.23.

Sterling remains 18 per cent down against the greenback and 11 per cent lower versus the euro since the Brexit vote in June.

The FTSE 250 also finished 2016 on a high, rising 47.77 points to 18,077.27. It means that the second tier, which is made up of UK manufacturers, retailers and service sector firms and deemed a better gauge for the UK economy, was more than 3 per cent higher than last year.

The price of oil eased back – down 0.4 per cent at $56.61 a barrel – but remained on track for its biggest yearly gain since 2009. Brent crude slumped below $30 a barrel in January 2016.

