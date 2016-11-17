Friday market close: Bank shares help Footsie make gains

Reaction to Donald Trump’s plans for an easing of regulations affecting the financial industry saw banking stocks lift the FTSE 100 higher.

London’s blue chip index ended the day higher by 47.55 points at 7,188.3, topped by shares in Barclays up 7.5p to 228.85p, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) up 6p to 228.5p, and Lloyds Banking Group up 0.96p to 65.85p.

Other financial firms rose, including Prudential up 48p to 1,600.5p and Hargreaves Lansdown climbed 23p to 1,381p.

It comes after US president Donald Trump signalled he would sign an executive order demanding a review of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which aimed to rein in reckless financial firms following the 2008 banking crisis.

Jasper Lawler, a senior market analyst at London Capital Group, said: “Since Dodd-Frank was introduced, banks have devoted a lot more capital towards compliance and have had to decrease leverage, both of which are a direct hit to profitability. If Dodd-Frank is watered down, that’s a direct boost to the bottom line for banks.”

Maintenance group Homeserve saw shares drop 2p to 597.5p after spending £37m on stakes in Checkatrade and Habitissimo, marking its entrance into the home improvement market.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 included Barclays up 7.5p to 228.85p, Mediclinic International up 23.5p to 788.5p, and Sainsbury up 7p to 264.8p.

Fallers included commodities firms Glencore down 15.5p to 309.5p and Rio Tinto down 124.5p to 3,390.5p,

