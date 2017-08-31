Forth Housing Association plans new homes for Stirling

Stirling is set for a social housing boost after Forth Housing Association (FHA) unveiled a £13 million, three-year plan to build scores of new homes.

The project is being funded by an £8m grant from the Scottish Government and a £4m loan from Bank of Scotland, with the balance coming from FHA and Stirling Council.

Getting on the housing ladder remains a big challenge in this area Margaret Turner

In total, some 130 properties will be built at sites across the city in a move to address the need for “high-quality”, affordable social housing in the area and improve living accommodation for families and vulnerable people in the community. FHA currently owns and manages some 800 homes in and around Stirling.

• READ MORE: First time Scottish house buyers face £21k hurdle

Margaret Turner, the association’s chair, said: “This is all part of our effort to support the Scottish Government in delivering its target of building 35,000 new affordable homes over the next five years.

“Getting on the housing ladder remains a big challenge in this area as house prices and rents continue to rise, so there is a considerable demand for social housing locally.

“This funding will help to address that need, providing local people with the kind of high-quality, affordable homes that they deserve.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The developments will comprise 76 one, two and three-bed semi-detached and terraced houses and flats throughout Raploch, 23 one, two and three-bed flats and terraced houses at Johnstone Avenue, Cornton, and 35 two and three-bed flats and terraced houses in Cultenhove.

Building work will be completed in phases, with workers already on site on some projects, while others will not begin until next year.

Contractors Cruden Homes (East) of Edinburgh, Robertson Group in Stirling, and JB Bennett of Kilsyth will build the homes.

Douglas Spowart, relationship director, social housing and commercial real estate, Bank of Scotland Commercial, said: “We’re proud to be able to support Forth Housing Association, which is developing and delivering solutions to the housing pressures that are being felt particularly keenly in Stirling.

“This funding helps to address a real need and will provide a range of high-quality homes that will suit residents with different needs.”

He added: “We remain one of the biggest lenders to the UK social housing sector and are committed to helping Britain prosper by supporting organisations like Forth Housing Association, which make a vital contribution to the city’s housing market.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook