Deloitte strikes up partnership with Fraser of Allander

Deloitte and the University of Strathclyde’s Fraser of Allander Institute have agreed a partnership to provide businesses with enhanced insights into the Scottish economy.

The business advisory firm will support the research institute’s closely-watched quarterly economic commentary report, providing additional analysis and helping to communicate its findings to Scottish companies.

• READ MORE: Markets and economy news

The two organisations will also work together on a series of new studies looking at a selection of Scotland’s key sectors – including oil and gas, financial services, and digital – highlighting key trends, opportunities and challenges.

• READ MORE: Scots economy ‘facing lost decade’ as growth stays weak

Deloitte tax partner John Macintosh said: “Economics has seldom been more relevant. Businesses are facing an ever-changing landscape, not only in Scotland, but further afield too.

“This partnership will give us access to unrivalled factual and independent analysis of what is happening in the Scottish economy, helping us to advise businesses about the action they need to take. We look forward to what will undoubtedly be a fascinating and insightful series of projects in the months ahead.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Graeme Roy, director at the Fraser of Allander Institute, added: “Deloitte is exactly the type of organisation that we were looking to work with, providing us with an important link into Scotland’s business community. Greater access to the right companies will help inform our reports and provide us with even better intelligence about their current experiences, challenges and opportunities.

“This partnership also represents a real vote of confidence in the value of independent economic analysis in Scotland. It’s through partnerships like this that we can help inform public debate and support the next generation of economic researchers.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook