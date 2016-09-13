Construction sector gathers to tackle productivity

More than 400 key figures from Scotland’s construction industry will gather today to tackle hot topics such as productivity, innovation, procurement and digitisation.

The conference, being held at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow, has been organised by the Construction Scotland trade body and the Construction Scotland Innovation Centre (CSIC).

Speakers will include Jamie Hepburn, minister for employability and training, and Clyde Blowers chief Jim McColl, who is set to share his insights on “growth through change and innovation”.

McColl said: “Construction is a really important part of our economy which impacts both directly and indirectly on all of us. I look forward to sharing some of the techniques and approaches we have used within a number of our businesses which have resulted in significant improvement in profitability.”

READ MORE: Construction sector aims to build up productivity

Today’s event will also see Ken Gillespie, the outgoing chief operating officer of building group Galliford Try – owner of Edinburgh-based Morrison Construction – chair a session focusing on building profit and productivity.

CSIC chief executive Stephen Good said: “Our last conference in 2014 saw the launch of the CSIC, and since then we have made fantastic progress, helping 33 innovative projects get off the ground so far. I’m looking forward to sharing some of the highlights with today’s audience, and hopefully inspiring even more people to get in touch with us with their ideas.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook