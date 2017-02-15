CKD flags brisk residential property trade in Galloway

Property consultancy CKD Galbraith has reported a solid start to 2017 in Dumfries and Galloway, with both residential sales and buyer activity on the rise.

It comes after property sales across the region increased by 27 per cent in the final quarter of 2016, compared with the previous three months. The number of viewings conducted by the firm rose by 14 per cent and new instructions increased by 33 per cent in comparison with the same period of 2015.

The figures come after CKD’s Castle Douglas office recently celebrated its tenth anniversary and relocated to a more prominent location on the town’s King Street.

David Corrie, head of residential sales at the Castle Douglas base, said: “The fourth quarter of 2016 saw a steady flow of sales and was a relatively busy period considering that the winter months can typically be a quieter time for the property market.”

He added: “Since the start of the new year we’ve experienced a boost in buyer activity with the Castle Douglas office handling 66 viewing enquiries and 101 new applicant registrations during the first five weeks of 2017.

“Whilst there has also been a good range of properties coming to the market in January, supply is still outstripped by demand.”

The firm employs 236 staff at a network of offices across Scotland including in Ayr, Edinburgh, Galashiels and Perth.

