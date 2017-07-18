Cheaper fuel helps drive inflation rate down to 2.6%

Inflation dropped back last month as the falling price of fuel and computer games eased the pressure on household spending power.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the consumer prices index (CPI) measure of inflation eased to 2.6 per cent in June, down from 2.9 per cent the month before.

While the reading came in below economists’ expectations of 2.9 per cent, the rising cost of living remains above the Bank of England’s target of 2 per cent.

Maike Currie, investment director for personal investing at Fidelity International, said: “Our pay packets aren’t keeping up with rising prices despite the UK’s unemployment rate reaching its lowest level since 1975.

“This is tightening the squeeze on UK households, which is bad news for an economy that relies on confident consumers spending on goods and services.”

