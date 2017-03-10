Building apprenticeships at highest for seven years

Building apprentice numbers north of the Border have bounced back to a seven-year high, new figures reveal.

The number of apprentices registered in Scotland rose by 6 per cent last year to 1,778, according to the Scottish Building Apprenticeship & Training Council. Publication of the figures coincides with this year’s national apprenticeship week.

READ MORE: Scots builders’ confidence remains resilient

While the total marks the highest number of apprentices registered in the Scottish construction industry since 2009, it remains 36 per cent, or about 1,000 apprentices, below the record number of 2,758 registered in Scotland in 2007, prior to the economic downturn.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Vaughan Hart, managing director of the Scottish Building Federation, said: “As apprentice numbers continue to recover, it is important that we ensure an appropriate balance between the quantity and quality of apprentices being delivered in the sector.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook