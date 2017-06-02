Brexit key issue in election, says Scottish Chambers

Brexit remains the key issue of the impending UK general election for Scotland’s businesses, the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) has said.

SCC chief executive Liz Cameron said: “Brexit is perhaps the main reason why the country is having to deal with this unplanned general election.

“It will be the paramount economic issue facing the next UK government and will dominate the activities of the next parliament.”

The “immediate priority” for many businesses was the need to secure “absolute clarity” on the long-term futures of EU nationals in the workforce, Cameron said.

She added that because there were a significant number of businesses in Scotland which relied on EU nationals to “keep the wheels of industry turning”, the SCC was urging the new UK government to take action to resolve the uncertainty within its first three months in office.

