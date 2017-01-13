Brexit could hit pay growth, warns BoE rate-setter

A key Bank of England rate-setter has warned that Brexit-related uncertainties could hit already stagnant UK pay growth, which is slower than any other G7 country.

Michael Saunders, the Bank’s most recently appointed member of its monetary policy committee (MPC), said Britain’s divorce from the EU may worsen trends like flexible working and zero-hours contracts in the so-called “gig economy” that are holding back a rise in wages.

In a speech delivered at the Resolution Foundation think-tank, Saunders said models used by forecasters have failed to fully account for trends including “greater labour market flexibility and insecurity, extra labour supply, increased under-employment, broader educational attainment and changes to the tax and benefit system”.

He added: “These changes probably imply greater downward pressure on pay growth for any particular jobless rate than previously.

“It is also possible that Brexit-related uncertainties will reinforce other factors dampening pay.”

Average weekly earnings growth in the UK “remains modest” at about 2 per cent to 3 per cent year-on-year.

Saunders, a former economist at Citigroup who joined the MPC on a three-year term in August, said there is “little sign of significantly higher pay growth for 2017”, and that underlying pay growth “will probably stay comfortably below the 4% pre-crisis norm during the next few years”.

The slowdown in pay growth between 2011 and 2016 was roughly twice the average across the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development (OECD), and labour cost growth has slowed more than any other G7 country.

While Brexit activists have blamed immigration for lowering British wages, Saunders pointed to academic research that suggests migration inflows do not reduce overall UK pay levels, though it “may have depressed pay at the bottom end”.

Instead, “availability of foreign workers probably encourages firms to expand and invest in the UK” and “increased employment boosts consumption and housing demand”, he said.

