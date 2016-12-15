BoE tipped to keep rates on hold after hike by US Fed

The Bank of England is set to keep interest rates on hold today in a quiet end to a dramatic year for the UK economy.

Policymakers are widely expected to hold rates at 0.25 per cent amid further signs that growth has been surprisingly resilient since the Brexit vote in June.

Given major uncertainties over the UK economic outlook, nothing can be ruled out Howard Archer

But it comes amid mounting warnings over an inflation shock as households face a painful year ahead of price rises after the pound plunged in value. Experts fear this will bring an end to the consumer spending surge that has helped prop up growth since the referendum.

Howard Archer, chief UK and European economist at IHS Global Insight, predicts the Bank will remain “pretty tolerant” on inflation and keep rates on hold throughout 2017 and possibly beyond.

But he added: “Given major uncertainties over the UK economic outlook as Brexit gets under way and develops, nothing can be ruled out.”

Today’s decision by the Bank’s monetary policy committee comes after last night’s move by the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates for the second time in a decade, signalling growing confidence in the state of the world’s largest economy.

The central bank’s federal open markets committee (FOMC) voted to hike its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to between 0.5 per cent and 0.75 per cent, from its previous range of 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent.

It marks the second round of monetary policy tightening since the financial crisis, with the FOMC having last increased the target in December 2015 from a range of zero to 0.25 per cent.

The US move had been widely anticipated by investors amid signs of growing economic strength across the US, particularly in the jobs market. The announcement sent the dollar higher, knocking the pound’s earlier gains to trade 0.15 per cent lower at $1.263.

Kasia Kiladis, investment director for US equities at Fidelity International, said further monetary policy tightening will depend on the effect of anticipated policies by president-elect Donald Trump.

“The frequency and magnitude of further rate hikes will mainly be reliant on the timing and impact of Donald Trump’s pro-growth inflationary policies but also his ability to deploy trade tariffs,” she said.

“Investors continue to be positive on Donald Trump’s fiscal stimulus and tax reform policies which could lead to renewed business investment, thereby driving productivity and economic growth.”

The Bank of England halved its base rate in August as part of a mammoth economy-boosting package of measures and said more cuts were on the cards, although it has since rowed back on this as growth has proved better than expected.

Growth of 0.5 per cent in the third quarter confounded expectations of a sharp slowdown from the 0.7 per cent seen in the previous three months. That saw the Bank scrap plans for more rate reductions at its November meeting and raise growth forecasts for this year and next.

However, this cheery outlook was overshadowed as the Bank sent out a warning shot to households over soaring inflation. Consumer prices index (CPI) inflation surged to a two-year high of 1.2 per cent in November in a sign that the pound’s sharp fall since the referendum is beginning to impact prices.

The Bank has predicted CPI will jump close to 3 per cent in 2017, while influential think-tank the National Institute of Social & Economic Research has said it could hit almost 4 per cent next year.

Governor Mark Carney added further gloom as he said in a speech earlier this month the UK was suffering its first “lost decade” since the 1860s as real incomes have failed to rise in the last ten years.

The Bank’s midday decision also comes amid mixed reports from key sectors of the economy, although experts believe growth will hold up well.

Services sector activity jumped to a ten-month high in November, according to the latest purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey, but just days later official figures showed a shock 0.9 per cent contraction in the manufacturing sector in October.

Archer said the manufacturing blow could see growth slow to 0.4 per cent in the fourth quarter, but added this is unlikely to prompt any action from the Bank.

“Latest data and survey evidence point overall to the economy still holding up relatively well in the fourth quarter, with consumers still seemingly spending at a healthy rate,” he added.

