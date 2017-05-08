Bill Jamieson: Are we due another equities cataclysm?

Few real life dramas have more captivated investors than the saga of The Big Short.

Author Michael Lewis wrote a thundering best-seller on the how a wayward group of analysts in the run-up to the 2007-08 financial crisis bet heavily on the US mortgage market and the conventional wisdom of Wall Street – and made millions.

It’s a story that sends a shiver down the spines of leading financial institutions

Could such a market crash happen again? Clearly someone thinks so. For months pundits on Wall Street have been intrigued by a mystery buyer of millions of dollars of insurance against a financial meltdown.

• READ MORE: Markets and Economy news

What did they know that we don’t? And could we be set for a massive reversal of fortune across the world’s major stock markets foreseen only by a tiny group of outsiders?

The “black swan” investor has been regularly sweeping into an obscure corner of the derivatives market and purchasing insurance contracts against a major market collapse at rock-bottom prices.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

It’s a story that sends a shiver down the spines of leading financial institutions, banks and millions of investors who have been riding high on a stock market boom that has swept the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 20 per cent to 21,006 in barely a year. Many fear that at this level the market is seriously over-priced. So who is the super bear now betting heavily on just such an outcome?

According to the Financial Times last Saturday, the buyer is thought to be not a major Wall Street bank but a group – just like the wayward mavericks in The Big Short – well away from the hothouse atmosphere of New York.

The persistent buyer of these “Armageddon contracts” is believed to be Ruffer, a London-based fund management group with an office in Edinburgh. Traders believe this low-profile defensive fund management group has bought millions of dollars of options on the Vix “fear index”, currently standing at a low as investors, betting on a Trump-fuelled economic upturn have driven the Dow Jones to new highs.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The Vix index is a widely used measure of the implied volatility of S&P 500 index options – frequently dubbed the “fear index”. In recent months it has skirted record lows as stocks have risen. Typically, a low Vix signals a market that is comfortable with current levels. But some have been warning that the low levels in the Vix set the market up for disappointment.

According to reports, a single buyer has purchased $120 million of Vix options recently, or around 8.5 per cent of the open interest in Vix call options – a relatively big position for such an esoteric market. Ruffer is declining to comment, but if it is the buyer it would be betting that a surge in volatility caused by a collapse in bond and equity markets would see the value of the options soar.

When it comes to fund managements with a cult following, the Ruffer name figures prominently. Like Personal Assets Trust and Troy Asset Management, it is popular among wealthier than average investors in London and Edinburgh. The most prominent feature of this low-profile group is an investment trust run by Hamish Baillie, based in the Edinburgh office, and Steve Russell. Assets of this £375m trust are spread across bonds and commodities as well as currencies.

What we do know for sure is that Ruffer has repeatedly signalled its unease about the level of equity markets. It latest investment newsletter warns investors about the unrealistic expectations raised by Donald Trump. The group’s founder, Jonathan Ruffer, has warned that US stock markets at their current pricing are highly exposed to a potential sharp shock.

“The working man”, he writes, “has started the fight back, and our judgment is that they are set to win the coming battle.

“This is very bad for profits. If profitability is set to decline, we should expect a lower valuation on lower profits – and this is why falling markets shock people – they don’t see the double-punch of a lower rating on lower profits coming.”

But Vix pricing has continued near record lows, hitting a level last week last experienced in 2007 and seen only nine times in the last 27 years. As a result, the option buyer has not fared well so far – around $88m of the options have expired valueless.

Tighter banking and financial market regulation have made a re-run of The Big Short unlikely. Nevertheless, there is a growing apprehension that markets are due a correction after the powerful rises of the past year and that rising interest rates could deliver a killer punch to stock markets.

And it was exactly this caution that enabled Ruffer to protect its investors from the 2008 market meltdown.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook