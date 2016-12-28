Training firm hails quarter century with new academy

A corporate development and training firm is celebrating its 25th anniversary by launching a business academy on the back of its growth and strong demand for such a service.

The venture from The Roberts Partnership will offer new multi-skilled courses, workshops, networking events and one-to-one surgeries, with benefits including building stronger relationships and boosting presentation skills.

Keith Jeffrey, founder of the firm that has 15 trainers and has worked with about 800 organisations including SportScotland, Business Gateway and Edinburgh Napier University, described the academy as a “really exciting new arm” of the Edinburgh-based business.

He said its aim "will be to offer a wide range of new activities, which will focus on the demanding challenges of contemporary communications in business" and added: “Devising a well-researched and creative communications strategy with clear objectives and measurable results is crucial for business success and often an area which is overlooked, resulting in wasted time, effort and energy and can have a negative impact on the bottom line.

“Courses are targeted not only at new businesses to ensure they put the right processes in place at the beginning but also for established companies who are planning to expand, rebrand or who have plateaued and need to re-asses their business model, which is where our team of highly skilled professional trainers come in to take them through each step of the journey to success.”

Its first event is a communications workshop scheduled for 26 January, led by media lecturer and PR consultant Michelle Brown at the The Roberts Partnership offices in the Scottish capital.

