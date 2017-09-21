Strathclyde Business School unveils founding leaders

A number of high-profile business leaders and advisers have been named as the founding entrepreneurs at the University of Strathclyde’s business school.

Sir Tom Hunter, Bob Keiller, Chris van der Kuyl and James Watt are among those who have pledged to lecture at the institution in a bid to encourage entrepreneurship in Scotland. The founding entrepreneurs have taken part in the Babson Global Symposia for Entrepreneurship Educators programme.

• READ MORE: Hunter body joins forces to help scale up Scotland plc

What has been described as a “disruptive” move in education will see a total of 19 founders and advisers join the Hunter Centre for Entrepreneurship and Strathclyde Business School in support of students and the academic faculty.

The programme was launched in Glasgow this week with the founders attending three days of training at the business school.

Sir Tom, who endowed the Hunter Centre and is funding the entrepreneurship educators programme, said: “This marks a major step forward in our ambition to have the Hunter Centre for Entrepreneurship and Strathclyde Business School lead globally in entrepreneurial teaching and research.

“Aligning the entrepreneurs and advisers with academia will be a powerful force for an education that equips students for a business world where the pace of change has never, ever been so accelerated.”

• READ MORE: Who could be the next Scottish tech unicorns?

He added: “I’d like to offer my personal thanks to everyone participating in this important step forward for Strathclyde University and Scotland.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook