Start-up offers a solution for HR support

A start-up business that promises to shake-up the market for human resource and employment law support is aiming to build up a 50-strong workforce.

Solve, which saw annual turnover reach £300,000 last year, is also targeting a £1 million sales goal after putting in place a blueprint for expansion. It aims to tap into the opportunities for remote working and what it sees as a greater desire for companies to want one-to-one, low-cost advice services. The firm already has 20 retained clients and a further 100 businesses which use its services on a regular, ad-hoc basis. However, it is looking to have 50 retained clients, £1m turnover and 50 staff by 2020.

Although it has permanent offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, the business is built on allowing its seven-strong team to work flexibly, which can mean working from home, from clients’ offices or from other connected locations.

Founding director Stephanie Robinson said: “It is still a relatively new model of working, but by 2020 we want to have 50 staff working in this flexible way, leveraging all the benefits of new technology while still guaranteeing clients a secure and confidential service.

“I’m totally convinced our approach and strategy will allow us to continue to grow the business significantly to reach our desired goal.”

Before establishing the firm, Robinson worked for a large UK employment law consultancy where she worked with a client base of more than 500 developing their contracts of employment.