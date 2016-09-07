Sir Philip Green’s superyacht renamed ‘BHS Destroyer’

RETAIL billionaire Sir Philip Green has had his superyacht renamed “BHS Destroyer” in a prank by comedian Simon Brodkin.

The TV star tweeted pictures of himself under his stage name Lee Nelson sailing up to the luxury vessel, reportedly worth £100 million, and hanging the sign.

He posted: “Good of Sir Philip Green to rename his £100 million yacht to something more appropriate. I was glad to help.”

BHS’s collapse in April has affected 11,000 jobs, 22,000 pensions, sparked a lengthy parliamentary inquiry and left its high-profile former owners potentially facing a criminal investigation.

Sir Philip owned the department store for 15 years before selling it to serial bankrupt Dominic Chappell for £1 in 2015.

He came under fire for taking more than £400 million in dividends from the chain, leaving it with a £571 million pension deficit and for selling it to a man with no retail experience.

The yacht stunt is the latest prank by Brodkin, who showered former Fifa president Sepp Blatter with fake money at a press conference last year.

He also stormed the Glastonbury stage during Kanye West’s set wearing a T-shirt with “Lee-Zus” on it before being removed by security.

The year before he tried to board the England football team’s jet as they set off for the Brazil World Cup.

He was given a conditional caution after he duped security at Manchester City’s game at Everton in March 2013 and limbered up alongside star players.

The qualified doctor, who had his own sketch show on BBC Three, was later charged with going on to the playing area, contrary to the Football Offences Act.

The charge was withdrawn and he was issued with a six-month conditional caution.

