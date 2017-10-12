Shortlist revealed for Scottish Financial Services Awards

Five firms are in the running to win the coveted Scottish Financial Services Awards for 2017, with technology and contribution to the economy key themes among the finalists.

Run by Scottish Financial Enterprise (SFE), sponsored by professional services giant EY, and supported by The Scotsman, the awards celebrate success and recognise organisations for excellence in financial services.

Nominees are judged on their contributions to Scotland’s standing as a financial centre, their long-term perspectives, the benefits they bring for customers, and their innovation and imagination.

A panel of industry leaders including SFE board members and independent judges selected this year’s finalists, and the overall winner will be announced at SFE’s annual dinner on Thursday 26 October in Edinburgh. Clark Thomson won the award last year for bucking the trend towards centralisation and achieving outstanding growth.

The finalists for 2017 are as follows – Avaloq, credited with placing Edinburgh at the forefront of digital transformation projects and helping to establish a vibrant, innovative ecosystem, as well as fintech Castlight, shortlisted for providing financial retailers with a range of digital tools to enhance the way they do business with their customers.

Also in the running is FreeAgent, for going from start-up to IPO in ten years, HSBC Bank for delivering significant sustainable growth for the Scottish economy and the financial services sector, and Nucleus for leading the way in securing Scotland’s future standing as a centre of excellence in asset-management and asset-servicing.

SFE chief executive Graeme Jones said: “We are experiencing a revolution in Scotland where tradition and technology are colliding to create an innovative financial services ecosystem. It is great to see this reflected in the 2017 finalists… from ambitious start-ups putting Scotland on the fintech map to long-standing firms creating sustainable growth for our economy.”

SFE has also introduced a new award this year to recognise rising stars who have shown outstanding potential and development in the early stages of their career, while also promoting the industry and its role in society.

Nominees are:

Arman Eshraghi, associate professor of finance & accounting, University of Edinburgh

Miro Gregorovic, senior information technology business consultant, Sopra Steria

Victoria MacLean, equities investment manager, Aberdeen Standard Investments

Rory Marsh, business manager (CEO, Pensions & Savings), Standard Life Aberdeen

Sue Dawe, head of financial services at EY in Scotland, said the award “is a fantastic ­commitment from SFE to identify, celebrate and ­support Scotland’s financial services leaders of tomorrow… the industry’s future looks an exciting one”.