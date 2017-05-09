Scottish workers pessimistic over divorce from EU

UK workers are showing “significant resilience” in the face of Brexit uncertainty, though Scottish staff are among the least optimistic, a new report suggests.

Across Britain, almost two thirds of workers (64 per cent) believe there is a realistic prospect of an economic downturn within the next three years as a result of the UK’s planned exit from the EU.

About one in three workers (36 per cent) felt it likely they could lose their job as a result, while two in three (65 per cent) thought it likely people they knew could lose their jobs.

Despite those uncertainties, almost 60 per cent of workers surveyed were confident that their employer is well-placed to react to economic difficulties arising from Brexit, compared to just 14 per cent who did not feel confident.

Scottish workers surveyed were more pessimistic than their counterparts south of the Border. Some 76 per cent of Scots believe an economic downturn as a result of Brexit is likely or very likely, while 60 per cent of them think it unlikely they will receive a pay rise within the next 12 months to offset the impact of inflation.

Guy Lougher, head of the Brexit advisory team at law firm Pinsent Masons, which commissioned the research, said: “On the whole the UK workforce is demonstrating resilience, anticipating a downturn but retaining a level of confidence in their employers.

“There is a clear message to UK plc that they need to plan ahead for the business, despite the attendant difficulties in doing so.”

