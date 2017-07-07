Scottish Enterprise chief Lena Wilson to step down

Lena Wilson is to stand down as chief executive of Scottish Enterprise after almost eight years at the helm of the economic development agency.

Wilson, who broke the news to the organisation’s employees this morning, said: “It has been a real honour and privilege to work with so many talented people who want to make a positive difference for Scotland, but it is now time for me to embark on a fresh set of challenges.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon praised Wilson’s “outstanding” contribution to the Scottish economy, adding: “I wish her well as she moves on to new challenges.”

Scottish Enterprise chairman Bob Keiller, the former boss of Aberdeen-based oil and gas services giant Wood Group, said: “Lena has done an outstanding job as chief executive, driving a much more international mindset across the whole organisation and overseeing record levels of innovation and growth among the companies Scottish Enterprise works with as a result.

“I would like to thank her for her leadership and her service over many years.”

Keiller added that plans to appoint Wilson’s successor were “being developed and details of this will be released in due course”.

