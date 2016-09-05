Scots jobs market standing up to Brexit buffeting

Scotland’s labour market has shown signs of withstanding the Brexit buffeting and wider summer slowdown, according to figures out today.

Jobs website CV-Library said there had been an increase in jobs and candidate applications last month, with Scotland among the top five areas of the UK for growth.

The latest findings show that candidate applications north of the Border rose by 5.8 per cent compared with the previous year – higher than the national average gain of 5 per cent. Edinburgh was particularly strong, with applications up by 15.5 per cent, year-on-year.

However, the data also reveals that salaries in Scotland were down by 13.3 per cent last month, while across the UK there was an average increase of 4.7 per cent.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, said: “Despite ongoing uncertainty, it’s clear that Scotland’s labour market is continuing to thrive.”

