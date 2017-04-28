SCDI names Mark Bevan as its new chief executive

The Scottish Council for Development & Industry (SCDI) has appointed Mark Bevan as its new chief executive.

Bevan, currently director for Business in the Community Scotland, is due to join the SCDI on 22 May and replaces Ross Martin, who stood down earlier this year.

“Scotland – in common with the rest of the UK and indeed the global economy – faces many challenges in the next few years, including changing labour markets, digitalisation and low carbon driving an accelerating transformation of the economy,” said Bevan, a former director of environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful.

He added: “When you put all of that in the context of a fast-moving political environment, SCDI has a unique role to play in supporting and influencing Scotland’s position as a more competitive, inclusive and growing economy. I look forward to leading that work with our members and team throughout Scotland and beyond.”

SCDI chairman Brendan Dick, who is director for Scotland at telecoms giant BT, said: “Mark’s most recent experience of running a business membership organisation, along with his track record of significant policy work, made him a standout candidate for this crucial role.”

