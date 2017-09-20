Recruitment specialist iMultiply eyes more takeovers

Finance and accountancy recruitment agency iMultiply is on the search for more acquisitions following its recent takeover of a Glasgow-based rival.

Chief executive Kirsty Mackenzie said that Allen Accountancy has now been “fully integrated” into the Edinburgh-headquartered business, which she founded in 2012, giving it a “really strong offering across the Central Belt”.

She added: “We’ve secured some great business wins in 2017 that give us the confidence to look at how we grow the business both organically and, where opportunities present themselves, by way of further acquisitions.”

The firm’s client base includes human resources consultant Hunter Adams, games-focused analytics specialist deltaDNA and Blackcircles, the online tyres retailer acquired by French giant Michelin for £50 million in 2015.

Entrepreneurship specialist John Anderson, chairman of iMultiply, said the recruiter was “benefiting from high levels of repeat business and has continued to invest in its people and technology” as it forecasts revenues of about £1.7m this year.

He added: “This has put the business in great shape for its next phase of growth.”

Craneware and IndigoVision chairman George Elliott, the former finance chief of Wolfson Microelectronics, recently joined the firm’s advisory board, which also includes Isobel Brown, Marian Glen and John McCormack.

