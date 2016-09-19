Recruiter for military spouses opens Scottish branch

A recruitment business matching military spouses with employers has opened an office in Scotland with ambitions to expand north of the Border and tap into a “sizeable” talent pool.

Recruit for Spouses (RfS) has launched at Leuchars Army Base in Fife, its first such site inside a military garrison in the UK, and has already placed 12 spouses from the town in jobs.

The organisation, founded by Heledd Kendrick, is looking to enable Scottish employers to “access the pool of talent currently lying dormant across the country”. A recent survey it undertook, of 1,250 military spouses, found that the majority were highly educated, with about 75 per cent holding some form of post-school-level qualification.

Sarah Stone, RfS’ representative in Scotland and a military wife herself, said there has already been an excellent response to the new site. She added: “There are thousands of qualified, experienced, motivated people living in and around military bases across Scotland who are unemployed purely because of their husband or wife’s career choice.

“We find jobs for spouses of ex-service personnel too, so with an estimated half a million veterans living all over Scotland, that means we have access to a sizeable labour pool.”

She added that many candidates are bilingual, explaining: “We have a lot of native German speakers but also Polish, Slovakian, Spanish and Fijians amongst others, which is very useful for companies who need candidates with language skills.”

