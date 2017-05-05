Recruiter Carlyle partners with Entrepreneurial Scotland

Recruitment practice Carlyle is putting its weight behind entrepreneurship north of the Border by becoming a partner to leadership organisation Entrepreneurial Scotland.

Founder Duggie Carlyle said: “It is vital that we create a business ecosystem that connects innovative individuals and businesses with the advisers, investors and supporters who can help them succeed.”

The firm hosts a regular programme of events for senior bosses and non-executives across their sectors to debate business issues, opportunities and challenges, and runs an annual internship programme to support emerging talent from Scottish universities.

Sandy Kennedy, chief executive of Entrepreneurial Scotland, said: “Carlyle has established a strong position in a highly-competitive sector by taking time to get to know people.”

He added: “Their collaborative approach and focus on leadership is a natural fit for Entrepreneurial Scotland, where our focus is about helping our members connect with talent so that can scale and grow their businesses.”

