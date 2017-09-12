Record results for Edinburgh business consultant Arum

Business consultancy Arum has announced record turnover thanks to an expansion in its UK and international client base.

The Edinburgh-headquartered practice, which also has operations in London and Dublin, said it had increased revenues by 22 per cent to just under £4.5 million in the year to the end of June. Operating profit was up by 7 per cent.

The strong performance marks Arum’s third consecutive year of double-digit turnover growth. Bosses at the firm said that the last 12 months had seen an expansion in the UK client base, particularly for collections and recoveries business strategy and operations consulting, with more UK high street names, challenger banks and two new central government clients.

International work in Ireland, the Caribbean, Poland and the company’s first ever work for a major Australian bank “point to further future growth opportunities”, they added.

Aleks Tomczyk, the firm’s co-founder and chief executive, said: “It has been a great year in terms of results with the team doing fantastically well.

“We have also done a great deal of planning for further success including company-wide involvement in reviewing our vision and setting business goals for 2020.”

Fellow founder and director of professional services, Andy Pritchard, added: “All areas of the business performed well, but with many clients investing in preparation for tricky times to come we have been particularly busy on collections and recoveries strategic projects.”

