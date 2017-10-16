On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

After announcing the expansion of its Scottish presence with a new Edinburgh office, law firm Bond Dickinson has revealed a number of senior hires to join its growing team. Philip Knight and Laura Bloxham join the firm as managing associates alongside Emma Shearer, associate. Knight joins from DWF and brings experience in commercial and real estate litigation. Bloxham was previously at Shoosmiths and has a broad range of real estate experience, including development, investment and leasing work. She has particular expertise in residential development for house builders, investors and housing associations. Shearer also joins from DWF, having previously worked with Knight for large occupiers and landlords on portfolio management, acquisition and refinancing projects. The new team will work alongside real estate partner Michael Spence to service the firm’s clients throughout Scotland and will be supported by a nationwide team. John Ralph, head of real estate at the firm, said: “The new office bolsters our Scottish presence and our real estate and energy sector teams.” Bond Dickinson has also announced that it will be combining with US firm Womble Carlyle to create a transatlantic law firm, Womble Bond Dickinson, effective from 1 November. Womble Bond Dickinson will have more than 420 partners, 1,000 lawyers and 2,395 people across eight offices in the UK and 16 offices in the US.

PR and digital marketing agency Big Partnership has boosted its senior team with the hire of a new client services director. Colin McNab, who has more than 25 years’ experience working with some of the UK’s largest digital marketing and design organisations, has been appointed to lead the firm’s client services strategy. He will work across its six offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dunfermline, Aberdeen, Dundee and Manchester, and will play a key role in Big’s business development strategy. Bryan Garvie, director at Big, commented: “We have an ambitious UK growth plan and Colin will be a strong influence as we make progress against that.”

Accounting, finance consulting and recruitment specialist Hutcheon Mearns has named Adam Maitland managing director, to lead the firm’s strategic move into corporate finance. Maitland previously led PwC’s corporate finance team in Aberdeen, and has also worked at Reservoir Group. Safehouse Habitats CFO Rick Clark has joined the board in a non-executive capacity.