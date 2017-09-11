On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Law firm Harper Macleod has bolstered its family law team with the recruitment of partner Karen Gibbons, who will be based at its Edinburgh office at Citypoint, Haymarket.

Gibbons, accredited as a family law ­specialist by the Law Society of Scotland and former chair of the Family Law Association of Scotland, was ­previously with Balfour & Manson. She is dual-qualified in Scots and English law and is also accredited as a family law mediator. She is also trained in collaborative practice. Martin Darroch, chief executive of Harper Macleod, said: “We are delighted that Karen has chosen to join what is already one of the strongest family law teams in the country. She is very well known and highly regarded in the sector and possesses exactly the type of drive and talent we look for in our people.”

• READ MORE: Management news

Loch Duart, the independent salmon farming business based in the Hebrides and Sutherland, has recruited Patrick Evans as its Scottish food ambassador. Patrick’s role bridges the gap between sales and the culinary community, with his extensive experience as a chef supporting the marketing of Loch Duart’s salmon. The food ambassador role is a first in the Scottish salmon farming industry. Originally from ­Devon, Patrick is now based in ­Edinburgh and has worked as a chef across the UK and Europe. Alban ­Denton, managing director of Loch Duart, said: “Rather than recruit a sales manager, Loch Duart needs a chef who can discuss the cooking qualities of our salmon with other chefs on their own terms.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

CodeClan, the UK’s first and only fully accredited digital skills ­academy, has appointed a senior software development manager as its head of course delivery as the organisation addresses the growing national demand for digital skills. As head of the instructional team, Kenny Millar will play a key role in the development and implementation of the curriculum at CodeClan and will oversee the organisation and resources of the instructional team. Adam Bannon, acting chief executive of CodeClan said: “It is a coup for CodeClan to bring someone with Kenny’s reputation and ­experience on board. His background of ­working with some of the leading companies in the tech sector and introducing products to the market will be of benefit to our instructional team and students. We are working hard to provide a stream of talent to Scotland’s digital and tech sectors.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook