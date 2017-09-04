On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Gleneagles has appointed Conor O’Leary as its new general manager.

The move comes as the hotel looks to build on the success of a multimillion-pound refurbishment that has transformed the world-famous establishment over the last 18 months.

• READ MORE: Gleneagles Hotel sold by Diageo after 30 years

The appointment will see O’Leary take the operational lead at the five-star Perthshire hotel and sporting estate, which is gearing up to host the high-profile 2019 Solheim Cup. It also recently boosted its field sports profile, following the revival of its ­Glorious Grouse Race event earlier this month. O’Leary – who brings more than 20 years’ experience in the industry – joined Gleneagles in November 2016 when he took up the position of hotel manager, with chief responsibility for all food and beverage operations.

Land and property search organisation Millar & Bryce has appointed Richard Hepburn as its new managing director. Hepburn, former group ­managing director of ALcontrol UK, will be responsible for driving growth across the business and strengthening its ­position in the sector, as it looks to build on its 140-year heritage. Bringing ten years-plus experience at MD/CEO level and more than 20 years in various B2B roles, his appointment underlines the company’s commitment to deliver new and improved services across ­commercial, ­residential and infrastructure-related property transactions in Scotland. Hepburn said: “The company has undergone significant changes and I’m joining at a good time as we look to launch some of the innovative technology-led solutions offered by parent company Landmark Information Group elsewhere in the UK.”

Fife Cultural Trust’s chief executive, Heather Stuart, was among the winners at the debut Scottish Women’s Awards. Stuart – who picked up the Contribution to Arts and Culture gong – is the head of a trust that was established in October 2012 and leads a staff of 400 delivering libraries, museums, arts, archives and theatre services across more than 50 venues. She said: “None of what I achieve would happen without the support of the brilliant team that I have around me.”

Law firm Brodies has expanded its insurance and risk team with the appointment of new partner Duncan Mawby. He is one of a small number of solicitors in Scotland specialising in clinical defence work and has 16 years’ experience.

