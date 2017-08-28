On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Cameron House has bolstered its operations team with four appointments.

The five-star resort said Louise Brodie fills the role of guest relations manager, while Zoe Jordan and Hazel Stewart make up the new planning team for weddings and special events and Calum Steel has been appointed activities manager. Four apprenticeships are under way as part of work with Skills Development Scotland.

Independent chartered accountant Campbell Dallas said Stephen Dodds, a specialist in tax advisory work for owner-managed businesses, has joined as a director in its tax consultancy group. He brings more than 16 years’ experience advising businesses and previously worked as a tax specialist for two “big four” accountants and a top law firm. Aileen Gates, Campbell Dallas’ head of tax, said: “Stephen has an excellent reputation for his detailed knowledge of the tax issues faced by businesses and their owners, and is a key addition to our team.”

Edinburgh-based Pyreos, which supplies thin-film pyroelectric sensors, has appointed tech industry veteran Caroline O’Brien to the newly created position of vice-president of sales and marketing. She has spent 25 years in the semiconductor and wider technology market and joins from Bedford audio components developer Tectonic Elements, where she was MD. Pyreos chief executive Andrew Wallace said: “Caroline’s previous work in America and Asia will be key to continuing our export growth.”

Scottish independent network and internet provider Commsworld said it has underlined ambitious growth plans in the north-east with the appointment of a specialist salesman. Fresh from a role with BT, Greig Scott brings more than ten years’ industry experience and is keen to further increase its market share in Aberdeenshire. “I would love to see its growth not just continue, but gather speed,” he said.

Work Place Chaplaincy Scotland (WPCS) has announced David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, as successor to chairman Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Standard Life Investments. WPCS provides pastoral and welfare support to employees in around 2,000 workplaces spanning all industry sectors. Lonsdale, until now deputy chairman, will oversee the implementation of the organisation’s strategy.

