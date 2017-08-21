On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Xodus Group has appointed Enrico Salardi as its decommissioning director to lead the company’s experienced “decom division”, which was formed in 2015.

Salardi has more than 20 years’ experience in the management of oil and gas assets. He joins Xodus from operator Quadrant Energy where he was senior project manager for a number of decommissioning programmes in Australia.

“Xodus has been ahead of the game when it comes to decommissioning, from advising governments to strategic planning,” he said. “I am joining a very experienced team that has worked on managing processes and the execution of work on many assets in the North Sea and around the world. I hope my knowledge will add to this and provide the team with an insight into what challenges the operators are facing and how we can help ease the demanding process of decommissioning, including reducing associated costs.”

A company spokesman said that although Saladi will be London based he will be spending a good proportion of his time working from Aberdeen.

SYHA Hostelling Scotland has appointed Margo Paterson as chief executive following the recent retirement of Keith Legge. Paterson, who has a background in finance, has been a key part of the SYHA management team for the last 16 years, heading up support services before taking over the role of deputy CEO in 2007. She said: “I’m fortunate to have played an integral part in the transformation of the organisation in recent years and I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to take this forward. We will continue to listen to our members and guests and modernise our network to meet expectations by offering good-quality, low-cost, flexible accommodation in some of the finest locations Scotland has to offer. People are at the heart of our organisation and I’m very proud of the exceptional service, local knowledge and warm welcome we offer those with an adventurous spirit wishing to experience the real Scotland.”

Boutique drinks company Crucial Drinks has taken on Hannah Fisher as a senior marketing consultant to support its brands. She will act as an interim marketeer for the business while the search continues for a global marketing manager to join the team. Beginning her career at Saatchi & Saatchi, Fisher has more than a decade of experience in the drinks industry working with some of Scotland’s largest whisky brands. She has held global marketing roles for Beam Suntory and Morrison Bowmore Distillers. Her last role was global marketing manager for Beam Suntory’s single malts.

