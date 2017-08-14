On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Business advisory firm Deloitte has strengthened its Aberdeen practice with the appointment of Caroline Muir to lead its business tax team.

Previously a tax director in its Edinburgh office, Muir started her career with the firm in 2002 after training with Andersen and rejoined Deloitte in 2016 after spending two-and-a-half years with Johnston Carmichael, latterly as deputy head of tax. She will lead a team of 12 tax specialists and help boost Aberdeen’s position in Deloitte’s north-west Europe firm. Graham Hollis, senior partner for Deloitte in the Granite City, who was recently appointed senior partner in the office, said Muir is “a welcome addition to the Aberdeen team”.

Edinburgh digital brand agency Tayburn has appointed Gregor Matheson as design director. He has created digital experiences for clients including Disney, the BBC, Expedia and ScottishPower. Tayburn’s joint MD Malcolm Stewart said the hire “further strengthens our digital capability as we develop powerful brand stories for our clients”. It follows the recruitment of Ian Owenson from Edinburgh and London agency Blonde as digital director, while Liam Bonar was appointed creative strategist and has worked for some of London’s top brand and strategic agencies.

Facilities management specialist City has named Campbell Murdoch chief operating officer for its City FM business. He joined the firm in 2016 and will lead a team of experts in operations, people, business-development and a central support team. Murdoch said: “I am excited to be joining the executive team at a time where the business is growing, entering into new markets and expanding its global footprint.”

North-east-focused SBP Accountants & Tax Advisers has appointed Sandra Stephen to the role of business development professional. She previously worked for Clydesdale Bank for 37 years as a private banking relationship manager and will be responsible for promoting the SBP brand. Managing partner John Hannah said: “Appointing Sandra is a key strategy as the company continues to experience growth throughout 2017.”

LawBid, a business-development system for solicitors, has hired Edinburgh communications specialist Simon Walton to oversee the rollout of the service. He is aiming to grow both public awareness and legal community membership in the coming year.

