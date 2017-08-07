On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Sheila Lauchlan of Edinburgh has been appointed as the first female president of the Institution of Gas Engineers and Managers.

The fourth-oldest of the professional engineering institutions in the UK, the body was founded in 1863. It provides training and awards professional qualifications in gas engineering and for GasSafe registered and licensed technicians and produces global standards for the safe and efficient use of gas.

Lauchlan was born in Edinburgh and attended school there before moving to Perthshire where she excelled in engineering science and art at Blairgowrie High School. She is a self-employed engineer and director of Edinburgh-based consultancy Perfect Dimensions Ltd. A former chairperson for the Scottish section of the Institution of Gas Engineers and Managers, she remains an active member of the section’s management committee.

Douglas Rae, founder and MD of Golden Casket Confectionery, and chairman of Morton FC, has announced his decision to retire from the company he started in Greenock in 1959 and built into Scotland’s largest confectionery manufacturer. His son, Crawford Rae, who started at the manufacturing company in 1987, will become the new chief executive. A very young husband and father, Douglas Rae astonished his friends, family and colleagues when, in 1959, he abandoned a very secure career in banking and with just £100 in his pocket set out in business as a confectionery manufacturers’ agent. Long hours and hard work brought success and within a short time Douglas was able to employ three full-time sales people and offer manufacturers complete coverage of Scotland. Commenting on his decision to hand over the reins, Rae senior said: “The company is in very good hands.”

Edesix, the provider of body worn camera products, has announced further expansion of its sales team through the appointment of Calum Miller. Miller, who joins the firm as business development manager, will have responsibility for Edesix’s new VideoTag range of incident recorders. He said: “I’m pleased to be joining Edesix at a time when the company is experiencing tremendous growth and success. Having spent the last few years as the director of a videoconferencing and asset management company within the UK, the prospect of leading the way in this relatively new market space of incident recorders is an exciting challenge.”

