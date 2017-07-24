On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Creative public relations and digital agency Muckle Media has made three senior appointments in Edinburgh.

Sujarda Herring has joined as head of client service. Previously head of PR at Carillion in London, her duties will include growing the agency’s client roster in the Central Belt. Mark Probert will join as finance director in August, while also adding to the firm’s new central Edinburgh office is head of media and events Annie Diamond.

Meanwhile, Ellie Wagstaff has been promoted to account manager, Helen Nimmo has joined as finance manager, Eilidh Marshall has rejoined as senior account executive and Queen Margaret University graduate Fiona Reyner has been retained as a permanent trainee PR account executive.

PwC in Scotland has announced the appointment of two partners and eight directors across its offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow. The new partners comprise Robin McBurnie, who will continue to lead transformation programmes in financial services, and Mark Addley, one of the senior members of the deals team in Scotland.

Cathorina Finlay, Craig French, Matt Cooper, Alan Hendry and Emily Dunstan have been promoted to director while Olaf Pusch, Katrina Hallpike and Tom Pulling join at director level from elsewhere in the firm. French will lead PwC’s large corporate tax team across the Central Belt, while Hallpike, as a director in PwC’s Scottish deals business, will head up the valuations business in Scotland.

Additionally, Edinburgh-based partner Lindsay Hayward has been promoted to head of tax for Scotland and to the senior leadership team, making four out of the eight-strong team female. PwC said the raft of new appointments takes its total senior staff north of the Border to 30 partners and 51 directors.

Lindsay Gardiner, regional chairman of PwC in Scotland, said: “These appointments signify the changing nature of business in Scotland and… our appointments reflect not only where the Scottish market is at the moment but also where we see it going over the coming years.”

Law firm Gilson Gray has revealed two appointments to its central Glasgow office, with Shirley Li-Ting and Laura Burns joining from Maclay Murray & Spens and Harper McLeod respectively. They will split their time between their Glasgow base and the Edinburgh office.

Li-Ting joins as a senior associate in the business restructuring and recovery and corporate teams, while Burns takes over as head of private client as an associate, bringing the firm’s headcount to 103.

