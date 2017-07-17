On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Prodrill Energy Resource Solutions has appointed Kerri Imray as senior resource specialist.

She joins the company’s expert team with over 12 years’ extensive recruitment experience, having previously held a comparable role working at well-established recruitment firms. Prodrill specialises in the provision of experienced consultants within drilling and well engineering disciplines, which is reflected in its large portfolio of upstream oil and gas clients.

Skills, safety, standards and workforce development organisation Opito has appointed John McDonald as chief executive. McDonald has been interim CEO since January and was previously UK managing director for Opito after joining the organisation in 2012. The appointment comes after an external and internal recruitment process following the sudden death of former CEO David Doig earlier this year.

Accountancy firm Chiene + Tait has promoted third-sector specialist Euan Morrison to the role of director. Based in Edinburgh, Morrison joined the firm in 2002 and has since become a “highly respected and knowledgeable” member of its audit team. He now runs the C+T specialist charity and education sector group, which supports the sectors through a series of on-going, added-value events.

EY has appointed two equity partners in Scotland. Cara Heaney and Mike Timmins have both been internally promoted to the role of partner, “demonstrating EY’s commitment to developing its talent in Scotland”. Heaney is a partner in people advisory services and leads the global mobility practice across Scotland and the north of England. Timmins is a partner in the transaction advisory services team.

Liz Stewart, partner at Stronachs LLP in Aberdeen, is one of only three Scottish lawyers to be recognised in The Lawyer Monthly Women in Law Awards 2017. Stewart has been named the UK’s Business Premises Lawyer of the Year in the current winner’s edition of legal publication, The Lawyer Monthly. The awards celebrate and highlight the achievements of women in the legal profession across the globe, with more than 50 women recognised for their legal expertise out of 200 entrants. The winners were selected following a worldwide online vote. The judging panel then examined several areas including strategic thinking and peer recognition.

