On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Public relations agency Citypress has hired Rory Fletcher, head of Cohn & Wolfe’s political counsel team, to its expanding strategic communications practice.

Fletcher, who will be based in Edinburgh, joins as a director and will advise the firm’s clients on political and regulatory issues as part of broader corporate reputation programmes. At Cohn & Wolfe, he advised international brands across sectors including financial services, food and drink, supply chain, extractive industries and manufacturing.

Citypress said the move was part of its strategy to build additional specialisms around its core consultancy services. Beth Nicol, who leads the firm in Scotland, said: “Rory’s political advisory skills and knowledge of Whitehall and Holyrood, specifically in the financial services and food and drink space, add an extra dimension to the consultancy service we offer clients in Scotland at a key time politically.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Specialist communications consultancy Perceptive Communicators has added three new members. Clare Todd, formerly head of communications at ScotRail, joins as communications consultant, Candace Watermeyer is appointed PR and social media manager, while Romina Scott has been recruited as Perceptive Communicators’ first finance and administration officer.

The trio expands the agency to nine people, with many of the team working remotely for part of the week. Glasgow-based Perceptive operates across the UK and specialises in construction, technology, life sciences and transport. It has recently added new clients including true Student, Wavegarden Scotland and Perth & Kinross Council. With 98 per cent of new business coming from client recommendations, Perceptive has also renewed contracts with existing clients Clyde Gateway and Kier Construction.

ZoneFox, the Edinburgh-based security platform that combats the growing issue of insider threats to businesses through user behaviour analytics and machine learning, has made a trio of senior appointments. Neill Cooper joins as chief commercial officer from Vormetric, Ian Thornton-Trump as head of security from Solar Winds, and Miles Gould as head of artificial intelligence from Red Hat. The trio all have strong experience of sales, AI product development and cyber-security. Cooper, who has also held positions at the likes of Carbon Black and Thales e-Security, is also charged with doubling ZoneFox’s revenues in a year.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook