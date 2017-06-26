On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Bancon Group has appointed Allan Clow as managing director of its homes business.

Previously finance director for the group, Clow will now lead Bancon Homes as it “bucks the trend in the challenging North-east market”. Bancon Homes is set to double the number of homes sold in the coming year. Last financial year the independent housebuilder achieved sales of 54 units with a turnover of around £18 million. Clow joined Bancon from CHAP Holdings in 2015, where he also held the role of group finance director. Prior to this, he worked in similar roles for Superglass Holdings and Havelock Europa.

Funds specialist David Young has joined Pinsent Masons in a move which augments the legal firm’s expanding funds and financial services capability. Based in Edinburgh and London, Young will strengthen the firm’s funds and asset management practice, working alongside financial regulation and funds experts David Heffron and Ian Warner. He joins from Maclay Murray & Spens where he was head of its financial services practice in Scotland and had been lead partner in alterative funds since 2009. He has worked with leading financial services institutions for many years and has been involved in a wide range of high profile fund launches and transactions.

Igor Zydek has been appointed as the new general manager of Grosvenor Casino Aberdeen after 11 years of working for the company. The 32-year-old has vowed to establish the casino as one of Aberdeen’s top entertainment venues by promoting all aspects of the club besides gambling. He is confident that his fresh perspective, which will focus on offering variety entertainment acts and competitive restaurant and bar deals, will draw customers in from all over the city.

Hilton Edinburgh Carlton has expanded its team, appointing ­Shona Archibald as city revenue manager Edinburgh and Rona McGuire as meeting and events sales manager. Interim general manager David Shiels said: “Following the hotel’s relaunch we are delighted to welcome Shona and Rona to the close-knit Hilton Edinburgh Carlton team.”

Business advisory firm BDO LLP has announced the promotion of two new partners in Scotland. James Paterson is promoted to partner in the tax practice and is head of the tax team in the Edinburgh office. Craig Martin becomes a partner in the firm’s corporate finance team.

