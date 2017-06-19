On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Mobile and “internet of things” specialist Waracle has strengthened its senior team with the appointment of Justene Ewing to lead and develop its digital health and care division.

Formerly chief executive of the Digital Health & Care Institute (DHI), a Scottish Government innovation centre that supports sector growth through public and third sector collaboration, Ewing has joined with a mandate to help tackle some of the significant challenges in the health and care sector.

Waracle, which has teams in Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, said her appointment is a natural fit for the firm, part of the Exception Group, which is already delivering digital transformation projects for clients across the UK.

Ewing said: “The challenges being presented to the global health and care sector in terms of finance and access to services are a significant concern for everyone. A focus on digital health and care will improve communication and empower people to become more involved in their own care, potentially in their own home environment, which should in turn lead to improved professional and patient outcomes.”

Clark Communications has appointed Dannielle McAllister as an account manager in its Edinburgh office. With five years’ experience in public relations and marketing, she will play a key role in the day-to-day management of client accounts, as well as helping to attract new business to the firm. McAllister has worked in agencies across Edinburgh and Aberdeen and has largely spent her career serving business-to-business accounts in regulated industries including the oil and gas, renewables and professional services sectors, most recently at Frasermedia in Aberdeen.

Zero Waste Scotland, the “circular economy” expert, has appointed Simon Weston, director for raw materials at the Confederation of Paper Industries, to chair its flagship Circular Economy Investment Fund. The £18m fund offers grant funding for small and medium-sized enterprises and organisations based in Scotland, and seeks to support work that will help deliver growth in line with the Scottish Government’s circular economy strategy, Making Things Last.

