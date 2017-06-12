On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Solicitor Balfour + Manson has strengthened its private client team with the lateral hire of partner Karen Phillips from Brodies.

She is a specialist in areas including incapacity law, care and personal injury trusts, which are established to ensure the long-term financial security of accident victims. Phillips, who was a trainee with Blackadders in Dundee before joining Brodies in 2007, also has experience in wills and complex executries, tax and estate planning, and charities.

Fellow law firm Gillespie Macandrew has appointed Viktoria Wahle as an associate in its land and rural business team. She will be based in its growing Perth office as part of the firm’s strategy to expand its presence in the region. Chief executive Chris West said: “Viktoria has a wealth of expertise and experience in rural matters and I am delighted to welcome her to the business.”

Property consultancy CBRE has announced the appointment of David Reid as an associate director in its advisory and transaction services team in Glasgow, while Eilidh Grant joins the retail department as a senior surveyor and will be based in the firm’s Edinburgh office. Reid joins from Scottish property consultancy DM Hall, and prior to that spent more than five years at James Barr, and will be dealing with office, industrial and land agency instructions. Grant was previously based at CWM Retail Property Advisors in central London, and her new role will see her acting for a variety of occupiers and landlords across Scotland.

Aberdeen-based legal practice Stronachs, which also has a presence in Inverness, has appointed four new partners through promotion. They all step up from senior associate and comprise Ross Linn, Jaclyn Russell, Bob McDiarmid and Emma Stephen. The firm has also promoted commercial property lawyer Bess Innes, corporate and energy lawyers Callum Armstrong and Laura Bisset, dispute resolution team member Jennifer Love, and employment lawyer Rowan Alexander to senior solicitor.

Catering and event specialist Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events has announced the appointment of Brian Martin to the role of general manager at Hamilton Park Racecourse. He joins from Cordia Services, where he spent 16 years delivering leisure, care and hospitality services on behalf of Glasgow City Council.

