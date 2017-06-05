On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Law firm Anderson Strathern has announced the lateral hire of private client partner David Campbell from Balfour & Manson.

His arrival marks a further increase in private client expertise at the firm and demonstrates its continued pursuit of growth through lateral hires. Campbell has more than 25 years of experience advising families in the full range of private services including wills, trusts, tax planning, succession planning and powers of attorney. He lives in East Lothian and, although based in the firm’s Edinburgh office, will boost the firm’s East Lothian presence from its Haddington office which is focused on private client and residential property growth.

Craft beer maker 71 Brewing in Dundee has bolstered its team with the hire of Scott Laing as sales manager. Laing has a career in sales spanning 12 years, ten of which have been dedicated to the beer trade. He was recruited as a field sales executive by TCB in 2006 and joined Belhaven two years later as sales account manager for north-east Scotland, a position he held for six years. He joins 71 Brewing from McEwan’s Beer Company where he was a business development executive responsible for 300 accounts across Fife and Tayside.

Systems design company Faraday Grid has appointed former Green Investment Bank group operations director Rob Cormie as its chief operating officer. He was instrumental in setting up and running the Green Investment Bank where he was group operations director until 2015. Cormie said: “I’m delighted to be joining Faraday Grid. Our approach to improve the energy sector has the potential to fundamentally alter the way we manage and consume electricity in the future. It’s an exciting challenge and I’m looking forward to adding my experience to what is already an extremely strong team.”

Community estate Stòras Uibhist has appointed Sebastian (Ian) Paterson as the new chief executive officer to take up post with effect from 26 June. Paterson was selected from an initial list of 40 applicants which were reduced to a shortlist of five. Each of these five applicants was invited to attend for interview before a selection panel comprising Stòras Uibhist directors and a legal adviser and human resource specialist from the Royal Bank of Scotland’s Mentor Group. Paterson lives on South Uist with his wife Tara and their three children, Hugh, Isobel and Rachel.

