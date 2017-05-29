On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Cairngorm Capital has announced the appointment of Neil McGill as investment director, strengthening and extending the firm’s capacity to pursue new investments.

A seasoned investment professional with over 16 years of M&A experience, McGill joins from BDO where he was head of the M&A advisory practice in Scotland, leading mid-market deals for corporate and private equity clients. Prior to BDO, Neil was a director and shareholder in a boutique advisory firm in Edinburgh and spent six years in ABN Amro’s M&A advisory team based in London.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

McGill began his career at Ernst & Young where he qualified as a chartered accountant. Andrew Steel, managing partner of Cairngorm Capital, said: “We are delighted to welcome Neil into our team. He is an M&A heavyweight who is exceptionally well connected and respected across the investment community. We have worked together on many successful transactions so we know that we have a shared ethos and investment approach that will generate great results.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Chartered accountant Campbell Dallas has appointed Revenue Scotland’s former head of tax operations and compliance, Colin McHardy, to lead the firm’s devolved tax service. McHardy is a technical specialist in devolved taxes who also has extensive experience of drafting tax legislation and guidance. Aileen Gates, Campbell Dallas’ head of tax, said: “Devolved taxation is already important, but it is going to become even more so during the next few years. Colin’s expertise and understanding of this complex area will be invaluable to our clients.”

HBJ Gateley has bolstered its employment law team with the appointment of David Hughes as partner, who will split his time between the Aberdeen and Edinburgh offices. Hughes, who re-joins the firm from international law firm Clyde & Co, brings 25 years of dispute resolution and employment law experience to the practice. He has acted for a wide range of clients in the public and private sectors in the Employment Tribunal, the Employment Appeal Tribunal, the Sheriff Court and Court of Session.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook