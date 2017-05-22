On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Insurance and risk law specialist BLM has named Glasgow-based partner Karen Dance as head of its Scotland business stream, while partner Gillian

Rushbury, who heads up its solicitor advocacy unit, has been appointed head of office in Glasgow.

Dance replaces partner David Taylor, who remains on the executive board and a serving partner at BLM. Dance has been involved in insurance litigation for more than 20 years. BLM has also announced the relocation of its Edinburgh office to a larger site on Hanover Street.

Accountancy giant Deloitte has appointed Graham Hollis as senior partner at its Aberdeen office, ahead of the retirement of long-standing practice lead Derek Henderson at the end of this month. Deloitte said Hollis became a partner with the firm in June 2008 and leads its upstream audit and advisory practice in Scotland, its global practice for Scotland and the north of England and has more than 20 years’ experience working with the oil and gas and oilfield service industries. Hollis said Aberdeen “has an important role to play for Deloitte and we are continuing to invest in our practice here”.

Keith Geddes has been appointed master blender for Tullibardine Whisky, having previously held the role of assistant blender at John Dewar & Sons since 2008, with prior positions at Chivas Brothers and Carlsberg Tetley. Geddes will be responsible for all the products in Tullibardine’s portfolio, including The Murray 2004, and will work on new product development, with work underway at the distillery in Blackford, Perthshire. Geddes said: “I’m looking forward to further evolve the brand.”

The Randolph Hill Nursing Homes Group, which operates six sites in Scotland, has appointed John Maxwell as facilities manager, based at its Edinburgh HQ. The qualified engineer spent the past 16 years at Balfour Beatty where he progressed into a hard services managerial role, working at sites including Torness Power Station and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Executive search firm Saxton Bampfylde said it continues to invest in its Scottish operations with the hire of Mary Few as partner. Peta Hay, head of the firm’s activities in Scotland, said it is “delighted” to welcome Few, who previously set up and ran the operations for a top search business in Myanmar, “as we expand our connections and network right across the country”.

