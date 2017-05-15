On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Scotland’s largest visual impairment organisation has announced the appointment of a new chief executive.

Mark O’Donnell will take up the role of chief executive of Royal Blind and Scottish War Blinded, which are together known as Royal Blind Group, at the end of July. O’Donnell, currently chief executive of Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, will take over from Richard Hellewell, who will be retiring this summer after ten years at the helm. A graduate of the University of Edinburgh, O’Donnell is a former deputy director in health and social care at the Scottish Government and has held senior positions at the Scottish Ambulance Service and the MS Society.

Business recovery specialist Claire Middlebrook has added to her team by appointing insolvency practitioner Margo McLenan, who previously spent 33 years working for EY. McLenan said: “I’m joining Middlebrooks at a time when the firm is looking to expand. I like Claire Middlebrook’s human approach and her efforts to remove the stigma from insolvency and business recovery.” Middlebrooks was created two years ago.

Eamonn Doyle has joined enterprise identity and access management solutions company My1Login as full-time sales director. Doyle built up Bloxx over ten years as CEO and president of Bloxx Inc, from start-up to leader in dynamic web content filtering technology in the UK and US. Over his career he has been instrumental in achieving ten Deloitte Fast 50 awards, which recognise the fastest-growing UK technology firms. In 2009, he was a finalist in Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year competition. Latterly, he was VP of sales and marketing at Avvio, a global supplier of next-generation hotel booking engine technology.

Accountancy firm French Duncan has promoted Stephen Thom from head of corporate tax to tax partner. Thom joined the firm in 2015 as head of corporate tax for its Glasgow office and was quickly promoted to take on the position for the whole firm.

Hillington Park has a new commercial director following the appointment of commercial property specialist Grant Edmondson. He returns to the business park having previously held the position of estate director for 13 years with the previous majority owner of the site, which is located to the west of Glasgow.

