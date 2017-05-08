On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

A Scottish legal firm has recruited a top lawyer to launch a family law division as it targets further growth in new sectors.

Philippa Cunniff will build the family law team at Gilson Gray fresh from her role as partner and head of family law at HBJ Gateley. Cunniff is one of the most well-known lawyers to choose to leave HBJ in advance of the Addelshaw Goddard takeover. Bringing with her more than 16 years of specialist family law experience, the move will see Gilson Gray offer family legal expertise as it marks its third anniversary. Cunniff is already identifying more talent to join her team.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

National commercial property investment and management company LCP has appointed an asset manager to head up its new office in Scotland. Roddy Proudfoot will lead the team in Glasgow, from where he will manage the firm’s burgeoning Scottish retail and industrial portfolio. He joins LCP with almost 20 years’ commercial property experience, latterly for Patrizia UK, where he was head of asset management for Hillington Park, Scotland’s largest business park. The new office is at 6 Harmony Row, which opens this month.

Proudfoot said: “It represents a great opportunity to play a key role in the continued development of LCP’s portfolio and the direction of the new office. I am very excited by that challenge, the opportunity to get to grips with a new portfolio of properties and to shape the role. I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to be part of LCP’s growth in Scotland.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael has strengthened its restructuring team with the appointment of a new director in its Glasgow office. Graeme Bain, a qualified insolvency practitioner, is experienced in all aspects of personal and corporate insolvency. The firm said Bain will not only strengthen the firm’s credentials for “contentious and complex assignments” but will also support the wider development of the practice.

Prior to joining Johnston Carmichael, Graeme spent 16 years at PwC, where he became a senior manager in the firm’s business recovery services team and specialised in contentious creditor led cases. He has substantial experience of investigation and asset recovery processes as well as property related insolvencies. He was also a finalist for insolvency manager of the year in the 2013 Insolvency & Rescue Awards.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook