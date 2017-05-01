On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Business adviser and accountancy firm Grant Thornton has appointed a new director as it sets its sights on further growth in Scotland.

With more than 16 years’ experience in equity incentives, including eight years in the Scottish marketplace, Anita Eunson will be based in Edinburgh and lead the firm’s Scottish employers solutions practice. Vishal Chopra, partner and head of tax at Grant Thornton in Scotland, said: “Anita has a significant amount of experience in her field, having worked with a vast range of clients, from large oil and gas companies to private-equity backed and owner-managed businesses.”

A “vastly experienced” finance director has been appointed by expanding full-service legal firm Boyd Legal as it eyes further growth. Widely regarded as a heavyweight name in the sector, Gerry Cockburn brings with him more than 25 years’ experience heading up finance departments. Previously head of finance at the Faculty of Advocates, as well as key roles at Gilson Gray and Capita-owned Optima Legal Services, Cockburn is now taking up the position of finance director with the Edinburgh-headquartered outfit.

Valuation professional Roy Hudghton has returned in a full-time role to DM Hall as the chartered surveying firm’s rapid growth continues apace. The former head of the Rics valuation professional group in Scotland has been appointed as director in the highly-regarded commercial team as the firm’s east coast-based operation undergoes a period of “unprecedented” expansion. As head of the four-strong Edinburgh commercial valuation team, Hudghton will work closely with Michael Court, partner and head of east commercial and recently-appointed Ross Wilson, head of agency (east of Scotland).

Three Scotland-based colleagues at CMS are included among the 48 partner promotions announced across 26 of the global law firm’s offices. The promotions go into effect from today, coinciding with the completion of CMS’s three-way UK combination with fellow law firms Nabarro and Olswang. The newly promoted Scottish partners are Amy Norton and Duncan Turner, who are based in the firm’s Edinburgh office, and Glasgow-based Kirsten Partridge. CMS managing director in Scotland, Caryn Penley, commented: “These promotions underline the growth of CMS in Scotland.”

