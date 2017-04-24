On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Legal firm Gilson Gray is positioning itself for further growth by appointing a marketing director in a new role.

Vanessa Kennedy, who brings more than 20 years of marketing and brand experience, most recently with PwC, will be tasked with “ensuring Gilson Gray continues to be at the forefront of the business community”. She has also held roles with the likes of STV, Macdonald Hotels and VisitScotland, and joins the legal firm soon after its 5,000 square foot expansion into a neighbouring Rutland Square townhouse in Edinburgh and 3,500 sq ft expansion to its Glasgow office.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Chartered accountant and business adviser Johnston Carmichael has strengthened its corporate tax team with the appointment of an international tax director to support clients across Scotland. Hazel Cruickshanks, formerly head of tax at global trading company IG, will be based in the firm’s Edinburgh office, providing advice to clients on efficient tax-management for different routes to market, and supporting their ambitions in global export. She began her career as tax adviser at PwC before specialising in international and European tax advice at a senior level for companies including Diageo, BP, where she was tax manager for the North Sea Business Unit, and Maersk Line UK. She also has tax experience in Africa from her time with Wood Group PSN.

Property consultancy CBRE has announced the appointment of Ian Plender, who joins its national building consultancy team, and will be based in its Aberdeen office. The firm said he brings more than ten years’ experience to the role following a stint in Knight Frank’s building team in the city, and his new position will see him covering all aspects of building consultancy such as acquisition surveys, dilapidations, project-management and design for CBRE’s range of local, national and international clients. Roddy Morrison, director and head of the company’s building consultancy section in Aberdeen, said the hire “enables us to add capacity to the team to strengthen our offering to clients”.

Accountancy firm Chiene + Tait has promoted three members of staff to director. They are Iain Masterton, a VAT specialist who joined the firm six years ago, Donna Morris, who joined in 2003 and becomes a director in the corporate tax team, and Michelle Fallon, who becomes a tax director, focusing on the firm’s private client practice.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook