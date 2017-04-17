On the move: Latest appointments and promotions

Accountancy firm Saffery Champness has announced that Donald Forsyth has joined as a partner based in its Inverness office.

Forsyth was most recently managing partner at EY’s Inverness office. He previously spent 17 years with Scott-Moncrieff, where he served as a commercial partner leading the firm’s business advisory group and served on the executive and strategy board from 2011 to 2014. Following the recent announcement by EY to reduce the size of its Inverness office, Saffery Champness and Forsyth have worked closely together to be able to offer a continued service for a number of local clients.

CKD Galbraith, the independent property consultancy, has strengthened its commercial and rural divisions with a number of new appointments and promotions. Jamie Thain and Will Sandwell, who worked together for more than ten years at GVA, and James Barr, join as partners and associate respectively. They will be based out of the George Street office in Edinburgh. The firm’s rural business stream has also welcomed land agent Alice Wilson to the Ayr office.

The expansion of its services follows the appointment of Pam Over as CKD Galbraith’s chief executive in January. Over said: “The firm is enhancing the breadth of knowledge, ability and professional excellence available to clients. We have a strong track record as multi-sector advisors and will continue to add additional capacity through recruitment and training.”

Investment management services firm Brooks Macdonald has announced the appointment of Lee Crowe, who joins its Edinburgh office as a business development manager. Crowe will work closely with regional business development director, Richard Allison, and be responsible for supporting and developing professional adviser and intermediary relationships throughout Scotland and Northern Ireland.

With over 11 years working in sales in the financial services industry, Crowe joins from AXA Life Invest, where he worked for six years and held the position of senior guaranteed sales specialist, bringing AXA’s pension and investment products to the Scottish and Northern Irish markets.

